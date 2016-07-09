These Homemade Lengua Tacos Are a Delicious Blend of Citrus and Spice

OK, we get it. You finally realized that lining up for an hour outside a taqueria on a Friday night is probably not how you imagined adult life would be when you were at your high school graduation. Your job’s a joke, your love life’s DOA, and to make matters worse you’re standing on the street waiting to go inside and eat… street food.

Don’t worry, this easy recipe for succulent beef tongue tacos is here for you.

Videos by VICE

Take advice from the people behind Auckland’s coolest food truck, The Lucky Taco, and make your own. If they can assemble hundreds of tacos from a truck, you can surely make them in your apartment kitchen.

They start with beef tongue. None of that basic boneless, skinless chicken breast here. This offcut tastes amazing when boiled slowly, sliced ultra thin, and marinated in a zesty orange-chili juice.

Invite your friends and the other poor souls who are still at that taco line-up. One cow’s tongue goes a long way (seriously, have you seen one? Colonel Angus would be jealous). Plus, you can load them with as much guac as you want because you’re the master of your own taco domain.