Don’t Hold Your Breath if You Want a Remastered ‘Dragon Age’ Trilogy

To many players, Dragon Age, Dragon Age 2, and Dragon Age: Inquisition is a holy RPG trilogy. Since Veilguard has been making the rounds lately and seeing a lot of engagement, fans of the franchise naturally had one question. “BioWare, are you going to remaster the original trilogy?” There’s an answer! …I don’t think it’ll be the answer you’re hoping for, though.

John Epler, the Creative Director of Veilguard, spoke to Rolling Stone about the possibility of an OG trilogy remaster. “Having been at Bioware since the first Dragon Age game back in 2009, he would love to see a collection come together, but remastering the first three games in the series would be challenging as they were originally designed using EA’s proprietary game engines,” the publication reports.

Videos by VICE

“The first two used their own custom Eclipse Engine while Inquisition used Frostbite, a platform famously used to build the Battlefield games.” Additionally, Epler himself had a solid insight about such an ordeal. “I think I’m one of about maybe 20 people left at BioWare who’s actually used Eclipse,” Epler told Rolling Stone. “It’s something that’s not going to be as easy Mass Effect, but we do love the original games. Never say never, I guess that’s what it comes down to.”

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

a remaster of the ‘dragon age’ trilogy is unlikely but not impossible

…I’m going to dislike myself for what I’m about to say next. At this point, I wouldn’t be opposed to a complete top-to-bottom remake of the trilogy! It allows the infamously made Dragon Age 2 the redemption arc it wholeheartedly deserves. Where Mass Effect (barring the controversy surrounding the third game) was allowed to be at its full creative powers, Dragon Age has had a, uh… notoriously dicey development journey in spots.

Plus, Dragon Age: Inquisition deserves a rerun, too! This is one of those rare cases where “the developers didn’t get a chance to explore everything they wanted to do” is valid and deserving of a runback! Besides, I’ve been calling Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Shadowheart “Better Morrigan,” BioWare. Are you just going to take that?