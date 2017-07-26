Don’t Miss These Iconic Football Shirts

This article originally appeared on AMUSE.

Drake wearing a pink Juventus shirt was one of the style highlights of last summer. But of course he’s not the only music star to make a strip look extra good by bringing it out of its usual context: New Order and Oasis paved the way.

Videos by VICE

A new exhibition in London is looking at the global appeal of the football shirt, beyond the pitch and into the worlds of music, fashion, subcultural tribes and politics. Over 150 original and super rare examples are on going display, along with some social context from popular culture historian Neal Heard. Catch the 1988 Netherlands shirt (best worn by Ruud Gullitt), a Che Guevara emblazoned one, a bougie Bally-sponsored Monaco number and the 1990 England World Cup away top.

Heard, also an author of A Lover’s Guide to Football Shirts, has picked out key items that mark the shifts in shirt design over the decades, and it includes genuine team kits, as well as contemporary streetwear from Palace, Patta and YMC that riffs off the originals.

You can chart the changes, from the early logo-less to the current sponsor-heavy, from the plain stripey to the wild jazzy and from the v-necked to the polo-collared. This is one for fans of football and fashion alike.

Jacket Required presents The Art of the Football Shirt, The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL. 26th – 27th July.