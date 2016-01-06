Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Watch the Best Film About Club Culture Ever

Go on, close that spreadsheet for fifteen minutes or so. Do it. No one’s going to notice. It’s the middle of the first working week of the year. Nothing important can be happening can it? Surely not. You can do it. Just sit back and watch one of the most important club culture documents ever. It’ll do you good, you know. You’ll go back to that admin with a clear head, ready to hit the pub running tonight, rather than slumping into your chair starting off 2016 with a whinge and a gripe. You’ll thank us later.

Online art platform Vdrome have been showing Turner Prize winning British artist Mark Leckey’s seminal short film Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore for the last few weeks and today’s your last chance to watch it in full HD glory. Leckey’s film is a haunted and haunting masterpiece that takes a slow-motion look at thirty years of British nightlife. We don’t want to ruin anything, so honestly, go on, get it on now. Right now

If that hasn’t sold you, here’s what the artist has to say about the film:

“I came across the title in an exhibition of Warhol ephemera. There was a photograph of Studio 54 and someone had written by the door ‘Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore’. Hardcore is all about extremes—of sounds, behaviour, of belief. To be hardcore is to commit yourself. So you have committed yourself, your life, to something as ephemeral and profit-driven, maybe even exploitative, as a fashion label. But this over investment in something isn’t stupid, it is a willed conversion of a commodity into something sacred. ‘Keep the faith’ as they still say in Northern Soul circles.”



Go on, have a watch. Now. Right now.

