Don’t Sleep on this Hatch Remix of Slumberjack

There’s no rest for Perth’s Slumberjack, the project of Fletcher Ehlers and Morgan Then. It all started in June 2013, and the pair of producers have hardly stopped since, touring extensively and earning the acclaim of tastemakers and beatmakers such as Nina Las Vegas, Diplo, Skrillex and more. Last year saw the release of their self-titled debut EP, and they’re following up with a selection of remixes. THUMP is pleased to present Hatch‘s take on “Horus“, 3 minutes of undistilled dancefloor destruction, and 30 seconds of blissful piano chords that sweep through the track like the calm after a storm. Listen here, and pick up the full remix EP also featuring reworks by Nghtmre, Trumpdisco and UZ when it drops May 29th.

More information on Slumberjack, and the remix EP here.

