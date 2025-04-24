‘Don’t Stop, Girlypop!’ Is a Y2K-Themed Movement Shooter That Looks Absolutely Bonkers

Finally, a real game for real Gamer dudes. Who needs Ultrakill or Turbo Overkill with their dark, gritty color pallets when we’ve got Don’t Stop, Girlypop! coming down the pipeline? A Y2K Movement Shooter, inspired by boomer shooters, and also looking to shoot a load of glitter right into our eyes. It’s bright, vibrant, and explosively cutesy, all while being incredibly violent and out there. This is the kind of shit that we need more of, and I’m unashamed to say that this looks absolutely incredible. I just really, really hope this game isn’t woke. Who are we kidding? We know that this is going to be woke as HELL, and I’m down to clown with it.

Screenshot: Funny Fintan Softworks/Kwalee

I Just Hope That ‘Don’t Stop, Girlypop!’ Let’s Us Use Emoticons as Weapons, Somehow

Y2K was a wild time to be alive. Folks were thinking that the technological world was going to come to an end if we all didn’t power down our PCs. And the Y2K aesthetic was something that would make most of our eyes bleed if we were able to witness it now. But Don’t Stop, Girlypop! is embracing that aesthetic wholeheartedly. And I love it so much for that. Pastel colors, neon lights, absolutely bananas in every regard. I can’t stop looking at this game, even if it is making my aging eyes hurt more than I’d like to admit.

But I’ll fight through the pain. It wouldn’t be very girlypop of me if I didn’t, now would it? Originally titled Incolatus, I’m glad that the pivot to Don’t Stop, Girlypop! happened. It rolls off the tongue so much easier, and it’s much more memorable. The vibes are incredible, and I’m very interested to see how this one is going to pan out by the time I roll credits on it.

Play video Video via Funny Fintan Softworks on YouTube Video via Funny Fintan Softworks on YouTube

It’s blisteringly fast gameplay, mixed with its incredible aesthetic, caught my eye instantly. It’s like Neon White, mixed with a bit of Quake 2 for good measure. I just hope, by some miracle, they can get CRAZY by LE SSERAFIM in the game, somehow. That’s the final piece of this puzzle to make it a generational banger. Sure, it’s not Y2K, but it fits the vibe more than words can account for.