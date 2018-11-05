Check Out Some Philly Punks’ Sweet Covers Comp for an Immigration Charity

Last year’s inaugural edition of Don’t Stop Now, a compilation spearheaded partly by Augusta Koch of Gladie/Cayetana, featured 37 artists covering songs to benefit ACLU. The compilation’s second edition was just released, with proceeds going to RAICES, an organization that, according to their website, provides “consultations, direct legal services, representation, assistance and advocacy to communities in Texas and to clients after they leave the state.”

Some artists from Don’t Stop Now’s first edition return for volume two—Chris Farren takes a crack at Joanna Newsom’s “On a Good Day” and Anika Pyle of Katie Ellen has a soft rendition of Lucinda Williams’ “Metal Firecracker.” Some new names join on as well—The Weakerthans’ John K. Samson and The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn trade off verses on a cover of “Wrecking Ball” by Gillian Welch (not the Miley version, sorry). Kevin Devine and Kaleigh Goldsworthy also team up for a cover of a Counting Crows song. Lots of other great talents also add their names, including members of Worriers, the Menzingers, awakebutstillinbed, Tigers Jaw, etc. Philly’s Soul Glo also manages to squeeze Three 6 Mafia’s “Pressure’s on My Knob” into a sharp 59 seconds.

Videos by VICE

Koch says the compilation was a group effort among friends including Mimi Gallagher and Connor Byrne. “When every day there is more soul-crushing bad news, I just want to put a little love into the world,” she says of Don’t Stop Now.

Listen to the compilation below, buy some tracks, donate to RAICES, and for god’s sake, if you live in Texas, please vote Ted Cruz’s sniveling worm face out of your fine state.