Don’t vote for our racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic dad, son and daughter of GOP candidate warn

A Republican Missouri House candidate is racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic, according to the man’s own son and daughter.

Steve West’s children, Emily and Andy West, have begun speaking to media publications to warn voters that their father, a 64-year-old Christian radio host, should not be elected to the state’s House.

“I can’t imagine him being in any level of government,” Emily told The Kansas City Star on Monday.

The Wests recently decided to speak out after they drove through the district where their father is running and saw yard signs in support of him. The 15th district is currently represented by a Democrat, Jon Carpenter, who won by double digits in 2012.

“If he gets elected, it would legitimize him,” Andy said to AP. “Then he would become a state official, and he’s saying that Jews shouldn’t even have civil rights.”

Andy West has also said that his father supports the removals of Jews from the United States.

On Oct. 15, days before the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 worshippers were murdered, Steve West, 64, spoke about Israel on his show, “The Hard Truth with Jack Justice,” saying the country gave the U.S. gay marriage and was “anti-Christian.”

“They have been running this assault on America,” he said to AP. “They have been giving us gay marriage, pornography, abortion, everything that’s anti-Christian. This is what they do. This is how they corrupt a Christian nation, because they are an anti-Christ people.”

Back in 2017, West said that Hitler “was right.”

“Looking back in history, unfortunately, Hitler was right about what was taking place in Germany,” West said on his radio show. “And who was behind it.”

West said that his children are speaking out because his ex-wife, their mother, has “poisoned them” against him.

“I had a toxic divorce from my ex-wife and she’s poisoned my kids, and I have to live with that,” West told AP.