Don’t Want ‘GTA 6’ Spoilers? Here Are the Words You Need to Mute on Social Media Right Now.

With GTA 6 less than two weeks away, fans of the franchise are getting more excited than ever to explore Leonida, meet Jason and Lucia, and discover every beat of the new storyline. Still, between constraints, commitments, and personal gaming habits, everyone will be playing at a different pace – which means being at risk for spoilers. Here’s how to mute risky GTA-related phrases.

Thanks to @gtasix on X (formerly Twitter), gamers who want to keep every aspect of their GTA 6 playthrough fresh and exciting have a list of potential words and phrases to avoid. It’s a pretty long list, with over twenty terms, including important terms like GTA VI, along with Jason and Lucia’s names, and plenty of phrases centered around endings of both a storyline and character mortality variety. In fact, about seventeen of the terms the GTA 6 Updates account recommends muting focus on keeping players from spoilers about how the game ends, or how Jason and Lucia might meet their own denouements.

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Other terms to mute include making sure nothing about the final mission of the game is revealed, including anything about the story itself. There are also several to ensure that the particulars of Jason and Lucia’s relationship – or how it might sour – aren’t spoiled before players can discover it for themselves.

Avoid GTA 6 story spoilers by muting these keywords across social media ahead of launch. pic.twitter.com/6sUQeUXvRW — GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) November 8, 2026

‘GTA 6’ Fans Are Warning Players to Mute These Words Before the Game Launches

In the GTA 6 Updates post, many people say they plan to take a social media hiatus for a week or so after the November 19 release date, with one commenter saying X is going to be a “minefield”. Others said they had already muted the words and phrases the update account suggested. Someone else also suggested players should cover their bases and mute variations of the title.

If you’re unsure how to mute words on X, it’s simple. In the app, tap on the profile picture in the upper left-hand corner, then navigate to “Settings and privacy” at the bottom of the screen. Then tap on “Privacy and safety”. From there, navigate to the “Mute and block” screen and choose “Muted words”. Then just add the words from the GTA 6 Updates list, or whichever terms and phrases feel necessary to make sure the game isn’t spoiled.

Considering how long GTA fans have been waiting for this installment, it’s understandable that people are excited – and understandable that they would wish to share that excitement with their friends on social media. Still, whether they choose to mute certain words or just reduce their online time entirely, hopefully fans can enjoy GTA 6 without anything being spoiled.