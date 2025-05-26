‘DOOM: The Dark Ages’ Will Get Post-Game Content, According to Director

As players finish DOOM: The Dark Ages, many are realizing that the game offers little to do once the story is over. However, players received new hope for post-game content after The Dark Ages’ director recently said there is “more to come.”

‘DOOM: The Dark Ages’ Needs More content

In a Reddit thread posted on May 26, DOOM fans who had beaten The Dark Ages discussed how they desperately wanted more content to play after completing the main story. I can personally speak to this, as several of my friends have echoed the same sentiment. However, the DOOM community was in for a pleasant surprise when DOOM: The Dark Ages director Hugo Martin dropped by the thread to address the topic.

“More content incoming and it’s right in line with what you’re asking for! We supported DOOM Eternal after launch with polish, balance tweaks based on feedback and additional content – know that we are hard at work doing the same for Dark Ages.” Fans of the first-person shooter were immediately thrilled by the unexpected announcement and excited at the prospect of new content being added in future updates.

The id Software director didn’t confirm exactly what kind of content we might get. But it’s still cool to see him address the fandom directly. Plus, if the studio is listening to fan feedback, you never know. They could add some of the features players were asking for in the thread. However, while we wait for future updates, the DOOM community has already come up with some pretty genius ideas to improve The Dark Ages’ post-game problem.

the Community Has a Solution for ‘The Dark Ages’ Post-Game Problem

Over on the r/Doom subreddit, a user who beat The Dark Ages shared their ideas for how the game could have added more content after the campaign. “Finished Dark Ages, I don’t want to part with the game, but there is nothing else to do in it. I would be happy with an endless arena mode. Maybe even a Roguelike mode. Has anyone else thought about this?”

Many in the thread agreed with the user and shared their own ideas for post-game content that would make DOOM: The Dark Ages better. “Horde mode, master levels, photo mode, would also love another level builder. At its core its great and I want more,” a user wrote. Another comment exclaimed, “Maybe make a new game save, but it changes the sliders where it plays similar to Eternal. Like it increases speed of projectiles, increase enemy aggression or decrease the amount of resources.”

However, my favorite idea is a roguelike mode. Doing repeat runs with DOOM: The Dark Ages’ combat sounds like a dream come true. Plus, a roguelike mode worked perfectly for God of War Ragnarök. In fact, I ended up spending an additional 50 hours just playing the Valhalla DLC alone. Regardless, it’s pretty exciting to hear id Software will continue supporting The Dark Ages with additional content.