Dortmund Fans Sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” After Two Fans Suffer Heart Attacks, One Dead

You’ll never walk alone pic.twitter.com/LPkxr15qjz
— Borussen Tweets (@BorussenTweets) March 13, 2016
Death is already bewildering without the aid of coincidence. And even in sports—arguably a proxy for war—death feels out of place, scary. So when not one, but two fans suffered heart attacks during the Dortmund vs. Mainz game today, and one of them died, the whole place had a bit of dark gravity surrounding it. In order to honor the dead, Dortmund fans sang a moving rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in an emotional sendoff at the end of the game.
Journalists on hand reported that initially it was assumed that both heart attack victims died, but those reports were later retracted. While one man died, the other appears to be in stable condition.
In an act of solidarity, fans initially sat in silence to pay respects.
You could hear a pin drop… Desperately sad. #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/6BCWXTY0xI
— Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) March 13, 2016
Sports crowds can come together to do some pretty deplorable things sometimes. But then something like this comes along, and restores your faith in humanity. Even in the face of tragedy.