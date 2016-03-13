Dortmund Fans Sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” After Two Fans Suffer Heart Attacks, One Dead

You’ll never walk alone pic.twitter.com/LPkxr15qjz

— Borussen Tweets (@BorussenTweets) March 13, 2016

Death is already bewildering without the aid of coincidence. And even in sports—arguably a proxy for war—death feels out of place, scary. So when not one, but two fans suffered heart attacks during the Dortmund vs. Mainz game today, and one of them died, the whole place had a bit of dark gravity surrounding it. In order to honor the dead, Dortmund fans sang a moving rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in an emotional sendoff at the end of the game.

Videos by VICE

Journalists on hand reported that initially it was assumed that both heart attack victims died, but those reports were later retracted. While one man died, the other appears to be in stable condition.



Now hearing that second person is in fact still alive and in stable condition after suffering the heart attack. What a crazy day.

— Cristian Nyari (@CrisNyari) March 13, 2016

Es gibt Wichtigeres als Fußball. Mehr Infos, wenn wir sie haben. // There are more important things than football. More info to follow. #RIP

— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 13, 2016

In an act of solidarity, fans initially sat in silence to pay respects.

You could hear a pin drop… Desperately sad. #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/6BCWXTY0xI

— Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) March 13, 2016

Sports crowds can come together to do some pretty deplorable things sometimes. But then something like this comes along, and restores your faith in humanity. Even in the face of tragedy.