Dortmund Fans Unveil Giant Sticker Album Before Europa League Clash

Borussia Dortmund’s famously excellent fans were at it again ahead of last night’s Europa League clash with Porto.

As the teams were walking out, the German side’s supporters unveiled a huge sticker album chronicling the trophies they’ve won: the Champions League was in place, as were the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, Bundesliga, and DFB-Pokal.

Videos by VICE

But there was a space left open for the Europa League – a tournament the club has never won, having twice lost in the final (when it was known as the UEFA Cup).

Then a giant sticker packet rose from nowhere, with the missing Europa League sticker poking out the top. The message was clear: this trophy belongs in our collection.

And to make certain the team knew how important it was, the Europa League stickler was a shiny – the most prized and wondrous of stickers.

Dortmund took a step towards that goal by beating Porto 2-0. However this was only the first leg of the round of 32; the sticker may be in the packet, but they’re nowhere near ready to peel it off just yet.