The Best Double Ended Dildos (for Pegging, Solo Play, and LARPing)

The devil works hard, but double-ended dildos work harder. Out of all the multi-tasking sex toys we’ve laid out before your perfectly manicured feet, these hot rods can pack the most bang for your buck simply by virtue of their defining design ethos: Two heads—especially vibrating ones—are better than one.

But who are double-ended dildos for, exactly? The short answer is everyone, but specifically for partners with vaginas who want to smash with dual, simultaneous penetration; they can be used for solo or partner play, whether you’re looking to bring them into perineum-teasing foreplay or pegging; anal or vaginal sex. There are vibrating double-ended dildos that encourage eye contact, allowing for vagina-equipped partners to rock back and forth as if on a lubricated seesaw, and double-ended dildos that function as strapless strap-on accessories. If you can dream it, these sexual wellness brands can sling it—so uncork the champers, and let’s find you a double-ended schlong that makes you feel as potent and horny as Darth Maul.

You read the classics

There’s nothing like riding a flexible, silicone dual dong into the sunset for releasing tension after a hard day’s work. Amazon has an impressive stable of two-headed steeds, including a “realistic” double dildo with high ratings from over 400 reviewers, with one fan writing, “Nice girth and 14 inches long! Very enjoyable and a great O! Looking forward to sharing it with a friend!”

Lovehoney has also blessed us with a more James Cameron-worthy double-ended dildo by Doc Johnson, which has been perfecting powerful silicone schlongs since the 1970s. This crystal shaft is a bestseller, and while it looks like the tentacle of a deep sea alien, it’s equipped with the Herculean, textured “veins” along the sides for extra vaginal stimulation.

Strap-on double ended dildos

If you haven’t checked out the VICE guide to pegging, pour yourself a Baja Blast and do that first. Then, cop a low-rider harness and a vibrating strap-on dildo such as this highly-rated rod by Lovehoney, which reviewers say work great for both vaginal and anal play. As one fan writes, “[It’s] overall a great introduction to pegging, and, best of all, both people get pleasure from it.”

Over at PinkCherry, you can also cop this full strap-on and dual dildo set for 39% off with the code BLOOM. This vibrating double-headed dildo is designed for deep-delving stimulation, with the longer shaft curved to enter a partner and hit their G-spot, while the shorter shaft grinds against the wearer’s clit and vaginal canal like a horny gondolier.

The strapless strap-ons

Feel like going bareback? There are plenty of highly-rated strapless strap-on dildos out there, such as this Amazon gem with an impressive 4.7-star average rating. The packaging is discreet, the vibrations are powerful, and it comes with a remote control. As one reviewer writes, “Stop wondering and just buy it already!!!”

This strapless, two-headed shaft from Lovehoney makes sure to give the wearer a generously bulbous tip for extra G-spot stimulation, and has become one of the most highly-rated double-ended dildos on the site. As one reviewer writes, “Wearing it was really empowering and an incredible turn on for me and I enjoyed trying different positions and movements with it.”

If you’re looking to spend under $50 on a double-ended dildo, this black stallion from PinkCherry is also 49% off and packs a long, slightly curved shaft for deep anal and vaginal penetration.

The best solo-play double ended dildos

There are also some incredibly chic double-ended dildos out there made from borosilicate glass, which is more environmentally-friendly than most silicone vibrators, even easier to clean, and provides a sensuous, slightly weighted sensation. This curved, blushing pink glass dildo has a 4.4-star average rating from Lovehoney reviewers, who praise both the “realistic” end of the toy and the tapered, spiral tip for G- and P-Spot stimulation.

Unbound Babes’ sexual wellness products are just so artfully designed. Who wouldn’t want to see the shimmer of this dual-ended glass dildo on their situationship’s nightstand? There’s a ribbed end that is designed for (but not limited to) anal play, as well as a curved, tradish dildo end. We’ve penned an entire VICE review just for this magic wand, because it’s just that satisfying.

A double-ended dildo designed for “eye contact”

Every day is Oktoberfest when you and your boo braid each other’s hair, dress up like milk maids, and teeter-totter on this vibrating double-ended dildo/seesaw from Babeland. This hot pink beast by the brand Pegasus is even equipped with two clitoral stimulators for achieving combined orgasms, and designed for you and your partner to make eye contact.

Excalibur

Fantasy freaks, rejoice. We’re not saying things would’ve ended differently for Arthur if he had pulled this from the lake—but he def would’ve gone out with a bang.

Here’s to doubling down on the orgasms.

