Download A New Version of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” For Free!

When Beyoncé released Lemonade back in April, the song “Daddy Lessons” stood out to many as a foray into a form that she hadn’t approached before. And obviously because this is Beyoncé, and Beyoncé is the best at everything she tries her hand at, the song ended up being one of the standout tracks on the record.



Not content with dipping her perfect toes gently into country’s waters, however, Bey staged a takeover of last night’s Country Music Awards with a showstopping rendition of her one country song, in order to show a room full of people who have dedicated their lives to the genre how it’s really done. Can you say ‘icon’?



She was backed by veteran US country group The Dixie Chicks, who themselves have achieved a great deal of mainstream crossover success, and better yet, there’s a studio version of the collaboration (which features a breakdown where they go into a bit of Dixie Chicks’ “Long Time Gone”) that you can download here – for free!



So pull on your best stetson and get yourself to your nearest barn dance, because Beyoncé has made country cool, probably for the first time ever. Siri, where can I find cowboy boots, ASAP?



You can watch the live performance and stream the new studio version of “Daddy Lessons” below:



(Lead image via YouTube​)