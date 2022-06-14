VICE
Photos from the Middle of the Mosh Pit

By

People in the Mosh pit at Dying Fetus at Download Festival 2022
Just like the urge to kiss, the urge to dance and the urge to scream on a rollercoaster, mosh pits are a strange, yet weirdly natural phenomenon. Something about heavy riffs and pummelling drums makes us want to barrel and smash into other people, like human bumper cars or gas particles. In any other situation – like trying to get on a tube, or being in a supermarket – mosh pits would be hell on earth. But at a metal show, or at Download Festival this weekend specifically, they turn into something else entirely.

For a good two years or so, during the pandemic, mosh pits were illegal. And even when they weren’t illegal, they weren’t exactly happening regularly. Festivals and gigs are only just hitting their stride again this summer, with people finally relaxing enough to be able to thrash their heads about and crowd surf. All of this is important: Moshing makes people feel free and connected. Some have even claimed that mosh pits should be used as a therapeutic activity, thanks to their stress-reducing qualities.

Videos by VICE

At Download, there was obviously a lot of moshing. Like ancient tribes during an initiation dance, people go to Download specifically to get feelings out of their system via moshing. And so, VICE photographer Chris Bethell went in the middle of mosh pits during sets by Bury Tomorrow, Dying Fetus, Creeper, Funeral For a Friend, Skindred and more to take some pics of the ritual.

Mosh pit at Bury Tomorrow
The mosh pit at Bury Tomorrow.
Mosh pit at Bury Tomorrow
Getting lifted up at the Bury Tomorrow mosh pit.
Mosh pit at Bury Tomorrow
The Bury Tomorrow mosh pit.
Mosh pit at Creeper
The front of the mosh pit at Creeper.
Mosh pit at Creeper
A girl in the mosh pit at Creeper.
Mosh pit at Creeper
Getting lifted at Creeper.
Mosh pit at Dying Fetus
The mosh pit at Dying Fetus.
Mosh pit at Dying Fetus
A mosher with dreads at Dying Fetus.
Mosh pit at Funeral for a Friend
The mosh pit at Funeral for a Friend
Mosh pit at Funeral for a Friend
Getting ready to mosh at Funeral for a Friend
Mosh pit at Funeral for a Friend
Getting lifted up in the mosh pit at Funeral for a Friend
Mosh pit at Higher Power
Getting ready at the Higher Power mosh pit.
Mosh pit at Higher Power
The mosh pit at Higher Power.
Mosh pit at Higher Power
A man in the mosh pit at Higher Power.
Mosh pit at Higher Power
In the pit at Higher Power.
Mosh pit at KISS
A KISS fan in the mosh pit.
Mosh pit at Malevolence
The mosh pit at Malevolence.
Mosh pit at Malevolence
A person in a gimp mask at Malevolence.
Mosh pit at Malevolence
The mosh pit at Malevolence.
Mosh pit at Pengshui
The mosh pit at Pengshui.
Mosh pit at Pengshui
Inside the mosh pit at Pengshui.
Mosh pit at Skindred
The mosh pit at Skindred.
Mosh pit at Skindred
Getting ready to mosh at Skindred.
Mosh pit at Skindred
Inside the pit at Skindred
Mosh pit at Press club
A man dressed as Yoshi in the mosh pit at Press Club.

@daisythejones / @christopherbethell

