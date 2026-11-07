Dr. Dre Doubles Down on His Stance on AI in Music in Debate With Ice Cube

AI is arguably the hottest topic to discuss right now. Typically, those in favor are trying to treat it like any other new technology, emphasizing its use as a tool. Those against it will likely bring up the environmental harm it creates from data centers or how it removes a lot of the personal creativity out of the process when it’s generative. Regardless, talking about it almost always leads to intense conversations, even between friends and family.

That’s what happened when Dr. Dre appeared on an episode of Ice Cube’s new podcast with Mike Epps, Listen & Laugh. There, he emphasized how he was “extremely excited” by its potential and capabilities.

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“I love the idea of where it could possibly go with music, with film. What happens if someone says, ‘I’m gonna pay you, Cube, to be in my movie, right? You don’t even have to be there, but you get to approve what they do. It’s your image and your voice. What’s wrong with that? It’s just a whole new level of creativity,” Dr. Dre argued. “I think the only people that are gonna be mad about the elevation of AI are the people who aren’t that creative.”

Naturally, Ice Cube was a bit skeptical and pushed back slightly. He’s been on the record on his feelings against AI and how it creates a slippery slope where technology outweighs human expression. But Dre wouldn’t waver, comparing its use in music to sampling.

Dr. Dre Gets into Debate With Ice Cube Over The Use of AI

“This is just a whole new level of creativity that we have to get used to. You have to get used to it or you’re gonna be left behind,” Dre told Cube.

Still, Cube wouldn’t budge, expressing concern about how AI can effectively create shortcuts in the process of making music. Consequently, anyone could theoretically make something without having the talent or skill to actually do it.

But Dr. Dre thought this was a good thing. “Why do you give a f**k about how we made records opposed to how the new generation is making them?” he asked. “What if that is just something new? This is what happens with guys that are our age. It’s like we don’t wanna take the time to learn a new technology, so we have a problem with the way they’re doing things.”

Ultimately, the pair agreed to disagree. Given Dr. Dre’s past comments on AI, it doesn’t seem like he’ll ever change his mind.

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