Dr. Dre Joined Anderson .Paak Onstage in London Last Night

Some things, like eclipses, or comets, only happen every now and then. A Dr. Dre live performance is sort of similar: pretty rare, and newsworthy when it appears. And last night, by some blessed alignment of the planets, it appeared. Dre joined his protégé Anderson .Paak at an Apple Music and Beats 1 show in Brixton, south London, as a surprise guest, and performed the 2001 tracks “Still D.R.E.” and “The Next Episode.”

.Paak, it seems, is gearing up to release a follow-up to his 2016 album Malibu, having contributed a new track, “Til It’s Over,” to a new Spike Jonze short starring FKA Twigs last week. He’s noted previously that Dr. Dre “had a heavy role in this new album” – with any luck, following their live link-up, more new music will come soon.

Image via PR

See some footage from their performance together last night at the top of the page.

