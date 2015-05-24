A New Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar Collaboration Has Surfaced



Photo courtesy of Interscope Records

Dr. Dre’s long-awaited Detox album is the rap game Chinese Democracy: It’s been “on the way” for ten years, and almost five years have passed since Dre even bothered dropping a single. Collaborators swear they’ve heard and contributed tracks but the Compton maestro’s legendary perfectionism keeps everything in the vault.

Well, whatever pirate syndicate cracked the Drake and Young Thug vaults this month appears to have gotten its hands on an unreleased cut from those sessions. “2Nite” features a chorus from Chitown crooner Jeremih (flipping the hook from the Roots’ “You Got Me”) and a guest verse from onetime Dre protege Kendrick Lamar. There’s no indication of how long the track’s been in the can, but Kendrick sounds like a teenager on it.