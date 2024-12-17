Dr. Dre Says He Isn’t ‘Inspired’ by Modern Day Hip-Hop

It’s certainly not uncommon for those in older generations to dismiss the newer aspects of culture, but it does feel surprising coming from someone as important to rap music as Dr. Dre. Recently, the N.W.A co-founder opened up about his thoughts on the current state of hip-hop and stated that he doesn’t feel “inspired” by modern entries of the genre.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody right now, but I’m not really inspired by what’s happening with hip-hop these days,” Dre said while speaking to Complex. “It’s not for me.”

“I’ve always said I’m not going to disrespect it or anything like that,” he continued, “but I haven’t heard anything that makes me go, ‘Fuck, why didn’t I do that?’ I haven’t heard that in a long time, which makes my job easy, to be honest.”

Dre didn’t get into specifics on what he’s averse to in modern hop-hip, but Hop New Hip-Hop did point out that he name-checked Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d. city and To Pimp A Butterfly albums as ones he’s enjoyed, within the past 15 years.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Link Back up for ‘Missionary’

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg teamed up to release Doggystyle over 30 years ago. This year, the two finally released another album together, fittingly titled Missionary. What made the two want to link back up again?

“We still in our prime,” Dre told Complex. “We still good at what we do. And we just felt like we always fill the void when we make music. We trying to put back the sound that we created under his direction and that’s what we’re doing. We’re putting it back in the scene again.”