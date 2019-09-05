‘Dr.’ Seb Gorka Has a New Job and It’s Sad

Former advisor to President Trump Sebastian Gorka, who famously prefers to be called “Dr. Gorka,” is now playing one on TV — sort of.

In the early, wild days of the Trump administration, Gorka had a plum job alongside Steve Bannon in the White House, where he advised the president on national security. He lost that gig two years ago and decamped for the conservative speaking circuit and a radio show.

But now he’s got a new gig: hawking fish oil pills in a TV ad, according to Mediaite. He used to suffer from back pain, he says, but now he’s been miraculously cured, thanks to Relief Factor.

“Sebastian Gorka here for Relief Factor,” he says in the ad. “First of all, let me say I have never before endorsed a pain reliever, but when Pete and Seth Tablott, the father-and-son owners of Relief Factor, asked me to endorse their 100 percent drug-free product, I absolutely couldn’t say no.”

Gorka waged a long war with journalism over his “Dr.” honorific. He’s got a PhD in political science from Corvinus University of Budapest, and has requested that media outlets use the “Dr.” prefix when they refer to him. Most major media outlets generally only use that prefix for medical doctors.



Well, now Gorka is, in a sense, a step closer to being an actual doctor. He’s claiming on TV that, for the low, low price of $19.95, you, too, can be free of chronic pain, thanks to Relief Factor.

He’s not the first person in the Trump administration to take an, ahem, unusual position after leaving their government post. Sean Spicer, Trump’s first press secretary, is now dancing with the stars.

Nor is Gorka the only conservative figure to hawk questionable health supplements or products. Alex Jones has a store full of them on his website, and Ben Shapiro will happily sell you a store of emergency rations to help you prepare for a disaster.

Gorka’s not even the first Republican figure to peddle Relief Factor. Pat Boone, the 1950s singer who earned himself a lifetime achievement award from the Conservative Political Action Committee in 2011 while he was trafficking in conspiracy theories about former president Barack Obama’s citizenship status, did a spot for the fish oil pills too.

Cover: Sebastian Gorka, a former White House advisor, attends a rally with Angel Families on the East Front of the Capitol, to highlight crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the U.S., on September 7, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)