This Drag Queen’s Mesmerizing Talent: Identifying Diet Cokes

Drag queen Delta Work placed seventh overall in season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but let’s not let that be her legacy. Instead, let’s shift focus to Delta’s completely astounding ability to identify the source of a Diet Coke—whether it’s from a can, a bottle, or down to a specific restaurant—based solely on a blind taste test.

On the latest episode of her podcast/YouTube series Very Delta, Delta Work sipped five varieties of Diet Coke: one from Del Taco, one in a 16 oz. plastic bottle, one from Burger King, another from McDonald’s, and one in a good old-fashioned can. As she sampled her way down the line, she ruminated on the flavors and effervescence, all the while picking up on the subtle nuances each new Diet Coke experience brought with it.

Videos by VICE

She describes Del Taco’s Diet Coke as semi-soaked marshmallows in club soda. She claims that Burger King has no “pride in the product” and they ought to be embarrassed. She was even able to detect that the bottled Diet Coke had been transferred out of the bottle and into a different receptacle.

It’s the journey that matters most, as Delta proves she can make something as uninteresting as a Diet Coke taste test riveting. But also let it be known that she nailed the origin of every single Diet Coke variety. Is this skill transferable to anything else in life other than a viral video? No. But it doesn’t have to be, not when the test proves that her tastebuds serve a higher purpose: our joy.

Watch the full hour-long episode below.