‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Isn’t My Type of Game, but I Can’t Deny It Looks Fantastic

I know this is far from the most controversial take on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. But, there’s something about that particular graphical style that speaks to me on a spiritual level. While it’s not the gritty, high-fantasy look of previous titles, the stylized appearance may be enough to get a newcomer like me to jump into the franchise.

I should be smart and jump in — get to know the characters first and foremost. However, there’s something about how The Veilguard looks that’s catching my eye. I know they say not to judge a book by its cover, but…

Screenshot: EA/BioWare

‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Looks Bloody Beautiful

Say what you will about the graphical changes, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an attractive game. In a generation dominated by developers pushing the boundaries further toward realism, it’s nice to see a game with a strong art direction such as this. Maybe it’s the same reason I had so much fun with Need For Speed: Unbound back in 2022. Rather than sticking to the status quo, Bioware and EA are aiming for something completely different.

I’m in the camp of a strong art style helping a game age better than aiming for gritty realism. Looking back at games from the Xbox 360 era I used to think were beautiful is a call for me to wipe the sweat off my rose-tinted glasses. Games going for an art style that could age gracefully alongside the systems, however? They still look fantastic to this day.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what about Dragon Age: The Veilguard is catching my attention. It looks smooth in motion and looks like a ton of fun for those who prefer Western Action RPGs. I think it’s primarily the fact it’s going against the grain and trying something unique, rather than conforming to the norm of what an RPG should look like.

‘The Veilguard’s Style Isn’t Everyone’s Cup of Tea

However, I can’t imagine everyone is as fond as I am about this change. From what I know, the Dragon Age franchise was always rooted in the gritty, dark portions of fantasy. Looking back at the previous installments of the Dragon Age franchise, The Veilguard doesn’t even look like it should be from the same series.

Maybe it’s a call for a new generation to try and get into the games. Perhaps BioWare and EA were just bored of making the same dark fantasy worlds. All I know is this art style might be enough for me to cave in.