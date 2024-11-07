‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Released Its First Major Update

I promise I come in peace today. Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally released its first major upgrade: Patch 1! With the update comes plenty of fresh tweaks and fixes. I’m taking a break from covering the game’s more “controversial” elements. Nice and easy — that’s how the game’s being played. So, with all that being said? Let’s hop right into the details surrounding Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s newest patch!
‘dragon age: the veilguard’ patch 1 details
N7 Day Content
- Rook can find a new N7 day appearance in the Lighthouse. This is a cosmetic only armor.
‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Bug Fixes
- The Faction Achievements will now be gained properly upon reaching max Faction Strength instead of the Faction Cap.
- Fixed an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU. (PC Only)
- Eliminated the cause of a small number of crashes. (PC Only)
- Updated XeSS version to 1.3.1. (PC Only)
- Fixed an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one of the ending scenes.
- Fixed a bug that caused Companion Skill Points to reset.
- Adjusted Companion Approval notifications so they remain on-screen longer as scenes end.
- Harding now has arrows in her quiver and is ready for battle.
- Global banter should no longer start too early.
Bug Fixes (Cont.)
- Harding and Taash banter no longer repeats indefinitely.
- Fixed potential issues that could occur if a player fast traveled during a quest.
- Changing your party members on the way to certain quests no longer breaks the camera for in-world missions.
- Updated a number of assets to improve visual performance over long distances.
- Fixed several distance “pop-ins” on level art assets.
- Added collision to several assets that were missing it.
- Fixed a minor texture issue with codex art.
- Added haptics to a number of interactions and events.
- Fixed lip sync in some ambient scenes.
- Adjusted audio balance on several assets.
- Changing equipment no longer disables helmet voice processing.
- Fixed several objective markers that were spawning improperly.
- Cleaned up certain interactions between Skills that caused them to not behave as described.
- Apparitions generated by Iron Veil will now attack Razikale.
- Entropic Spheres now behave properly on vertical surfaces.
- Fixed a bug where Taunt would sometimes be cleared early, which caused enemies to ignore it.
‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Bug Fixes (Final)
- Fixed a rare issue where Rogues would not hold their bow while aiming down sights.
- Made the detailed stats screen more readable.
- Balance changes made to certain fights to match design intent.
- Balance adjustments made to several player skills.
- Fixed leashing exploits on major encounters.
- The Rage Demon’s Ring of Fire should now be appropriately dodgeable in all situations.
- Slowed down the speedy raven in Hossberg.
- Adjusted creepy corpse movement while they moved on/off-camera.
- The Dalish elf in the Unwanted Guests quest is now an actual elf.
- Fixed a rare blocking issue in the Sea of Blood quest.
- Halla should no longer float during the In Entropy’s Grasp quest.
- Fixed a blocking issue in the Pinnacle of Its Kind quest.
- Adjusted timing on epilogue text cards.
- NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly.
- Corrected instances where NPCs would not properly look at each other or at Rook.
- Long hair should now properly mesh with certain armor.
- Fixed several issues with makeup in character creation.
- Venatori crystal VFX should now disappear properly.
- Added scroll wheel support to the sell screen.
- Opening the journal while on the map no longer causes it to continue scrolling.