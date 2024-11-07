‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Released Its First Major Update

I promise I come in peace today. Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally released its first major upgrade: Patch 1! With the update comes plenty of fresh tweaks and fixes. I’m taking a break from covering the game’s more “controversial” elements. Nice and easy — that’s how the game’s being played. So, with all that being said? Let’s hop right into the details surrounding Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s newest patch!

‘dragon age: the veilguard’ patch 1 details

N7 Day Content

Rook can find a new N7 day appearance in the Lighthouse. This is a cosmetic only armor.

‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Bug Fixes

The Faction Achievements will now be gained properly upon reaching max Faction Strength instead of the Faction Cap.

Fixed an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU. (PC Only)

Eliminated the cause of a small number of crashes. (PC Only)

Updated XeSS version to 1.3.1. (PC Only)

Fixed an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one of the ending scenes.

Fixed a bug that caused Companion Skill Points to reset.

Adjusted Companion Approval notifications so they remain on-screen longer as scenes end.

Harding now has arrows in her quiver and is ready for battle.

Global banter should no longer start too early.

Bug Fixes (Cont.)

Harding and Taash banter no longer repeats indefinitely.

Fixed potential issues that could occur if a player fast traveled during a quest.

Changing your party members on the way to certain quests no longer breaks the camera for in-world missions.

Updated a number of assets to improve visual performance over long distances.

Fixed several distance “pop-ins” on level art assets.

Added collision to several assets that were missing it.

Fixed a minor texture issue with codex art.

Added haptics to a number of interactions and events.

Fixed lip sync in some ambient scenes.

Adjusted audio balance on several assets.

Changing equipment no longer disables helmet voice processing.

Fixed several objective markers that were spawning improperly.

Cleaned up certain interactions between Skills that caused them to not behave as described.

Apparitions generated by Iron Veil will now attack Razikale.

Entropic Spheres now behave properly on vertical surfaces.

Fixed a bug where Taunt would sometimes be cleared early, which caused enemies to ignore it.

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Bug Fixes (Final)