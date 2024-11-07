VICE
‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Released Its First Major Update

‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ released its first substantial update and with it comes many requested fixes and tweaks.

Screenshot: Electronic Arts
I promise I come in peace today. Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally released its first major upgrade: Patch 1! With the update comes plenty of fresh tweaks and fixes. I’m taking a break from covering the game’s more “controversial” elements. Nice and easy — that’s how the game’s being played. So, with all that being said? Let’s hop right into the details surrounding Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s newest patch!

‘dragon age: the veilguard’ patch 1 details

N7 Day Content

  • Rook can find a new N7 day appearance in the Lighthouse. This is a cosmetic only armor.

‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Bug Fixes

  • The Faction Achievements will now be gained properly upon reaching max Faction Strength instead of the Faction Cap.
  • Fixed an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU. (PC Only)
  • Eliminated the cause of a small number of crashes. (PC Only)
  • Updated XeSS version to 1.3.1. (PC Only)
  • Fixed an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one of the ending scenes.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Companion Skill Points to reset.
  • Adjusted Companion Approval notifications so they remain on-screen longer as scenes end.
  • Harding now has arrows in her quiver and is ready for battle.
  • Global banter should no longer start too early.

Bug Fixes (Cont.)

  • Harding and Taash banter no longer repeats indefinitely.
  • Fixed potential issues that could occur if a player fast traveled during a quest.
  • Changing your party members on the way to certain quests no longer breaks the camera for in-world missions.
  • Updated a number of assets to improve visual performance over long distances.
  • Fixed several distance “pop-ins” on level art assets.
  • Added collision to several assets that were missing it.
  • Fixed a minor texture issue with codex art.
  • Added haptics to a number of interactions and events.
  • Fixed lip sync in some ambient scenes.
  • Adjusted audio balance on several assets.
  • Changing equipment no longer disables helmet voice processing.
  • Fixed several objective markers that were spawning improperly.
  • Cleaned up certain interactions between Skills that caused them to not behave as described.
  • Apparitions generated by Iron Veil will now attack Razikale.
  • Entropic Spheres now behave properly on vertical surfaces.
  • Fixed a bug where Taunt would sometimes be cleared early, which caused enemies to ignore it.
waypoint-dragon-age-veilguard
Screenshot: Electronic Arts

‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Bug Fixes (Final)

  • Fixed a rare issue where Rogues would not hold their bow while aiming down sights.
  • Made the detailed stats screen more readable.
  • Balance changes made to certain fights to match design intent.
  • Balance adjustments made to several player skills.
  • Fixed leashing exploits on major encounters.
  • The Rage Demon’s Ring of Fire should now be appropriately dodgeable in all situations.
  • Slowed down the speedy raven in Hossberg.
  • Adjusted creepy corpse movement while they moved on/off-camera.
  • The Dalish elf in the Unwanted Guests quest is now an actual elf.
  • Fixed a rare blocking issue in the Sea of Blood quest.
  • Halla should no longer float during the In Entropy’s Grasp quest.
  • Fixed a blocking issue in the Pinnacle of Its Kind quest.
  • Adjusted timing on epilogue text cards.
  • NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly.
  • Corrected instances where NPCs would not properly look at each other or at Rook.
  • Long hair should now properly mesh with certain armor.
  • Fixed several issues with makeup in character creation.
  • Venatori crystal VFX should now disappear properly.
  • Added scroll wheel support to the sell screen.
  • Opening the journal while on the map no longer causes it to continue scrolling.
