‘Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’ Event Ends in Controversy and Chaos

So, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero was one of the breakout titles of 2024! Crisp visuals, gameplay that perfectly replicates the typical Dragon Ball battle — it’s got it all! Of course, with all the excitement and hype surrounding the game, you know something was going to pop off at a tournament at some point. It’s inevitable!

Per GamesRadar, a recent tournament featuring the game ended in discord and controversy. The clip I’m going to eventually show you had me dying laughing for about five solid minutes. Oh my God, it’s magnificent. Just to set the table a little, this happened at the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Dramatic Showdown tournament. Bandai-Namco is sponsoring this event, by the way. As official as it gets.

Our two protagonists are French Dragon Ball Sparking Zero experts, Hilliasteur and Shiryuu. The opposing forces met one another in the finals of the French qualifiers leg of the tournament. Since GamesRadar did a magnificent job of getting down to the bones of what went down, I’m instead going to focus on the craziness on display. The following clip dutifully documents the final moments of Hilliasteur and Shiryuu’s climactic duel.

Amazing competitive game. The commentators just gave up on commentating after this lol pic.twitter.com/gZq37u8Kpz — SylverRye (@SylverRye) November 25, 2024

‘Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’ tournament ends in the most hilarious way imaginable

Everything about that video brings me so much joy. The silence from the commentators. Imagining the players in the tournament who already lost, only to see this happen to conclude the tournament. Art. Usually, the Fighting Game Community can be a vile cesspool. However, y’all got it right for once. But, wait! There’s more. The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tournament’s organizers jumped in afterward! And both players were disqualified.

BREAKING THE TOURNAMENT ORGANIZERS DETERMINED THE 2 PLAYERS FOR THE FRANCE FINALS HAVE BEEN DISQUALIFIED FOR “VIOLATION OF THE CODE OF CONDUCT “

What do you guys think is this justified? #SparkingZero pic.twitter.com/TtlBU4OLAz — Sparking! ZERO News (@DBSparkingNews) November 29, 2024

It’s truly a Dragon Ball Sparking Zero story that gives, and gives, and never stops giving. The (former) winner of the tournament, Shiryuu, claims to have asked the moderation team if that strategy was allowed prior to the finals. Allegedly, they ignored him. It’s rumored that the rules leading to the disqualification were “edited in” after the fact. All this controversy and insanity for a game that wasn’t meant to be an Esports staple. Part of the fun is that some characters are objectively leagues ahead of others! Why would you ever think this was a good idea in the first place?!