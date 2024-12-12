‘Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’ Powers up, Adds Split-Screen for Every Stage in Latest Update

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is easily one of the best fighting games released this year. Indeed, its high-octane action swept the world and proved Bandai Namco still had the juice to create some of the best fighting games based on an anime license. However, it wasn’t without its flaws. One of the biggest oversights was Dragon Ball Sparking Zero‘s limited local multiplayer mode, which also confined players to a single stage. But, that’s all about to change.

Local Multiplayer Is Finally Available on Every Stage in ‘Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’ Two Months After its Release

So, one of my fondest memories with the Budokai franchise was fighting it out with my friends in the comfort of my childhood bedroom. Now that we’re all adults, it would be in my office or the living room. Still, whooping up on my pals in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero was just as entertaining. The downfall is basically that the Training Grounds got old quickly. I wanted that bombastic action the other stages brought.

It seems Bandai Namco has been hard at work behind the scenes. One of the first things you may notice is the sheer number of balance changes to make characters less broken. It also brings the ability to play any stage in split-screen mode. This is undoubtedly a major game changer. I’m not even exaggerating when I say this. I’ll be jumping in far more often and disregarding some of the other games in my growing backlog.

With all of the hype that an update like this brings, there are an additional number of nerfs and buffs to look forward to, as well. One of the biggest updates is the reduction of health for Great Ape Vegeta — a character who was beating us all to a pulp for the longest possible time. Though, as more characters make their way into Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, this could turn out to be an all-time classic.

Sometimes, having broken characters can make a game much more fun when you’re playing with friends. But if you’ve been online at all, you know that it can be a massive headache when you’re squaring off against certain characters. Hopefully, this update will bring you a bit more relief, especially now that the Dr. Gero and Android 19 exploits have been fully removed.

Below, you’ll find all of the patch notes for the latest Dragon Ball Sparking Zero update:

Game Mode Adjustments

Battle All stages can now be selected in offline P1 vs. P2 battles.



Functionality Adjustments

Battle Setup A function allowing you to change a character’s display method has been added. The “My Sets” function has been added for Team Members.

Ranked Match / Player Match You can now skip the intro battle animations (requires both players to input the skip command).

Player Match You can now set your team to “hidden” or “revealed” to your opponent when editing your team.

Custom Battle Mode Texts can now be sorted alphabetically.

Options You can now set the battle camera distance to be closer.



‘Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’ Battle System Adjustments

High-Speed Dragon Dash (New Action) The new quick movement action, “High-Speed Dragon Dash”, where you can move quickly towards your opponent, has been added. Perform with R2 and holding X (PS5) or RT and holding A (XSX|S).

Smash Attack You will no longer be stunned when hit by a Rush Ki Blast when charging a Smash Attack. When charging a Smash Attack during a Rush Attack, charge time reduction based on hit count has been increased.

Rush Ki Blast The time between being able to fire the next Rush Ki Blast after firing the maximum consecutive amount at once (different for each character) has been increased.

Rush Ki Blast Deflection You can now move while deflecting Rush Ki Blasts.

Steps You will now no longer be able to be hit by certain attacks immediately after performing a Step. Rush Ki Blast and Smash Ki Blast can now also be evaded.



Z-Burst Dash The amount of Ki consumed when activating it has increased.

Burst Smash Ki will no longer be consumed when activating it, and will instead consume an amount based on the distance traveled.

Blast Damage has been increased when using a boost.

Z-Search Z-Search will no longer lose track of your opponent when characters are swapped. You will now quickly regain sight of your opponent if they enter your line of sight from the front when Z-Search is not locked onto them.

Z-Counter The input window has been shortened. Z-Counter will become more difficult to perform if performed consecutively. Ki consumed has been increased when successfully performing a Z-Counter. Skill Count increase speed has been reduced when successfully performing a Z-Counter.

Revenge Counter Skill Count consumed when using Perception against Revenge Counter has been reduced from 2 to 1. Rush Attacks during Sparking! Mode Gradual damage reduction of consecutive hits has been increased.

Combos The final attack of Aerial Combos and Aerial Slash Combos will no longer be interrupted by guarding.

Character Switch Health recovery rate of Standby characters has been reduced.

Z-Burst Dash (Giant Characters) The tackle done by Giant characters during Z-Burst Dashes is now guardable.



‘Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’ Skill Adjustments

Skills that cause instant Sparking! Mode Skill Count consumed has been increased.

Skills that increase stats in general Skill Count consumed has been decreased.

Afterimage Strike Effect duration has been reduced to 10 seconds, and will be removed if your opponent uses Perception while you are under the effect.

False Courage Skill Count consumed has been increased from 1 to 2.

Technique: All I Need Is Five Seconds! Skill Count consumed has been increased from 3 to 2 and status increase upon activation has been increased.

Stardust Barrier You can now activate it while receiving melee attacks from the front.

Blast Adjustments Long-Range Blasts and Ultimate Blasts Speed has been reduced.

Super Vegito: Final Kamehameha Ki consumed and damage has been increased.

Goku (Mini): Quick Rush Trajectory can now be changed while Rushing.

Mr. Satan: Present Bomb Increased ending lag after activation.



Character Adjustments

Android 19/ Dr. Gero Health/Ki amount absorbed on successful throw has been adjusted. Dragon Dash, Quick Ascend, and Quick Descend now consume Ki.

Cell 2nd Form You can now escape the throw.

Cooler Amount of Health restored upon transforming has been increased.

Giant Characters Increased the time it takes to charge a Smash Attack and reduced its power.

Great Ape Vegeta / Dr. Wheelo Maximum health reduction.



Other