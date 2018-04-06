Watch the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Porn Parody Trailer If You Dare

There truly is a porn parody for everyone. Having reviewed such masterworks as Cock of Duty, Oversnatch, and Dick and Morty—as well as some actual, non-parody porn by true patriot Stormy Daniels—we would be remiss to skip the latest porn parody, Dragon Boob Z, riffing on the popular 90’s anime Dragon Ball Z.



In this film, “Gokooze” (played by Brenna Sparks) places an ad on Craigslist: Looking for “Hot Anime Girl Looking For Aliens to Come Fuck My Planet Into Oblivion.” (In the year 2018, Craigslist probably wouldn’t let this ad on its site since it recently removed its personals section. But because this is parodying a 90’s show—it’s a period piece, really—I’ll let it slide.)

From there, shit gets weirder: Daisy Ducati plays a green-painted “Prickolo” who meditate-levitates a dildo and an appearance by “Ballma” portrayed by Casey Kisses.

Spoiler alert: Most of the film involves watching a woman dressed as Goku getting kamehameha’d by another woman dressed as Majin Buu, so if that’s going to make your childhood retroactively confusing, think carefully about this one before viewing.