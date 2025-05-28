‘Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake’ Gets a Release Date and Collector’s Edition

The time has come; we finally have a release date for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. October 30th, 2025. The games will be coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s important to note that the Switch 2 version will be on the Game Key Cards. Remember that they provide only the ability to download the game digitally with the card in the console. I’m sure everyone will be happy about that decision.

‘Dragon Quest’ Collector’s edition looks pretty awesome

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake CE announced for Square Enix Store, should go live here when it's up: buff.ly/vu97o3Q — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-05-27T07:33:56.841Z

The Collector’s Edition of the game will be available on the Square Enix Store. It comes with Character and Monster Acrylic blocks, in-game items, and two digital wallpapers. And of course, what would a secondary edition of any game be without a pre-order bonus of more in-game items? If you own Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, you can get a dog suit and a cat suit. And that sounds incredibly random, but I know I’m missing some context there.

Videos by VICE

The remake of Dragon Quest I & II is the last piece of the Erdrick Trilogy, which makes up the first three games in the series. However, Dragon Quest III is actually the first game in the story. You play as Erdrick in DQIII and his descendants in DQ I and II. It’s pretty cool to see Square Enix do this in the correct order to give people the full story experience.

Personally, I never played the first three games and will absolutely grab all of these when my Switch 2 (hopefully) comes. The Dragon Quest series has always been a bit of a blind spot for me when it comes to RPGs. For no reason other than: I got insanely locked in on Final Fantasy growing up. So, I’m excited to really get into the franchise.

what are the first two ‘dq’ games about anyway?

Per Steam: “DRAGON QUEST I Story:

Thanks to the heroic efforts of the legendary Erdrick, the Lord of the Underworld was defeated and peace returned to the land of Alefgard. Yet this peace was not to last, as the diabolical Dragonlord has risen and unleashed hordes of monsters on the realm once more. Now, descendant of Erdrick, it is your destiny to defeat this new evil and rescue the world from its plight!

DRAGON QUEST II Story:

Many years have passed since Alefgard was saved at the hero’s hand, earning him the same title as his storied forebear. The descendants of this Erdrick and his scions founded three kingdoms that thrived in peacetime. Yet, darkness stirs once more, and a sudden invasion of malicious monsters plunges the world into shadow again. All that stands between the forces of evil and their wicked ambitions is a band of young princes and princesses of Erdrick’s lineage. The time has come for them to venture forth and honor their ancestors’ legacy!”