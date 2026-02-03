Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Interview: How Square Enix Modernized a Classic Without Losing Its Soul

DRAGON Quest VII Reimagined is a complete overhaul of the beloved PlayStation classic released in 2000, rebuilt with a hand-crafted 3D diorama art style for modern platforms. In our interview with the game’s producer, Takeshi Ichikawa, he opens up about the challenges of adapting Akira Toriyama’s original designs, why 2026 was the perfect time to revisit Dragon Quest VII, and how the team reimagined the JRPG for both newcomers and long-time fans.

Translating Akira Toriyama’s Designs Into a 3D Diorama Art Style

Screenshot: Square Enix

What were the biggest challenges in translating Akira Toriyama’s original designs into the new 3D, hand-crafted diorama art style?

Takeshi Ichikawa: The original DRAGON QUEST VII was defined by Akira Toriyama’s designs, featuring charming, stylized characters. So we continually considered how to preserve that charm while also capturing the distinctive atmosphere of DRAGON QUEST VII as we explored and developed the game’s visual style.

Why 2026 Was the Right Time to Revisit Dragon Quest VII

Dragon Quest VII is a beloved classic. What made now the right time to revisit this specific game in 2026?

Takeshi Ichikawa: DRAGON QUEST VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past originally released in 2000. So this year is its 26th Anniversary! Because of this, we felt it was the perfect time to bring its storytelling and unique atmosphere to a wider audience – especially now, in today’s world.

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined not only “reimagines” the story and emotional portrayal of its characters but also makes the game significantly more approachable and accessible. We believe this game will be enjoyable for both previous DRAGON QUEST VII players and newcomers alike!

Expanding Story and Characters With a New Art Style

Screenshot: Square Enix

How has the new art style allowed you to expand on the game’s original story and characters? Has it enabled more emotional or expressive character moments?

Takeshi Ichikawa: We believe it allowed us to draw out the characters’ appeal in a way that feels distinctly different from past entries.

Dragon Quest VII’s Lasting Impact on the Franchise

As the series celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, what do you feel has been Dragon Quest VII’s biggest lasting impact on the franchise?

Takeshi Ichikawa: The dark story, scattered with moments of the irrational, is something we feel gives the title a distinctive appeal within the series.

Gameplay and Design Changes in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Screenshot: Square Enix

What gameplay or design change in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined are you personally most proud of?

Takeshi Ichikawa: We devoted particular care to reimagining the visuals, scenario, and battle system, and as a result, we feel especially confident in these three areas.

Improving Pacing for Modern Players

In the Dragon Quest VII Reimagined demo, the first meeting with Kiefer is more streamlined. We see this particularly with the removal of the armor puzzle, resulting in noticeably faster pacing. How important was improving pacing when reimagining the opening for modern players?

Takeshi Ichikawa: Because the opening of the story is widely regarded by players as especially memorable, it was one of the key areas we devoted the most attention to when reimagining the scenario. We would be delighted if both newcomers to DRAGON QUEST VII and returning players are finding it enjoyable.

Preserving the Original Game’s Atmosphere

Screenshot: Square Enix

Were there any original systems or mechanics that you seriously considered changing? Or removing entirely, but ultimately decided to keep out of respect for the game’s original design?

Takeshi Ichikawa: We reimagined it with care not to compromise the original version’s unique atmosphere or the overall flow of its story.

What Fans Should Expect From Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

What do you hope fans of the original Dragon Quest VII take away the most from this new Reimagined edition?

Takeshi Ichikawa: This title has been carefully crafted to satisfy even those who have previously played DRAGON QUEST VII. We hope you’ll enjoy embarking on a new adventure filled with nostalgic moments as well as fresh surprises.