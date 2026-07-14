Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Adds 25+ Hours of New Adventures, Enemies, and Dungeons

More than two years after the game’s release, fans of Dragon’s Dogma 2 can look forward to a huge drop of new content in the game later this year as part of its Dark Arisen expansion.

Dark Arisen Adds a 15-20 hour story to dragon’s dogma 2

screenshot: capcom

It’s been a monstrous year for Capcom. The Japanese publisher has put out hit after hit in Resident Evil Requiem and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection; even its new sci-fi IP Pragmata was a big success. Plus, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is coming in the early days of September and looks very promising. As if all that weren’t enough, the massive expansion for Dragon’s Dogma 2 titled Dark Arisen, the exact same name of the original game’s expansion, is dropping in October.

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The original game’s Dark Arisen expansion added an entire new area to the game in Bitterblack Isle with its own new questline and features. Since the sequel was a massive success when it launched two years ago, it feels natural that Capcom is returning to it with its own Dark Arisen treasure trove.

new “norgan” area is larger than bitterblack isle

screenshot: capcom

In an interview with Automaton, Capcom’s Kento Kinoshita and Naoto Oyama spoke in depth about Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen and revealed tons of key info about the expansion. Dark Arisen will offer players over 25 hours of new content, with its new story taking around 15-20 hours to complete. However, players will need to be around level 40 to be able to comfortably take on Dark Arisen’s new dark and snowy area of Norgan, an area that’s promised to be even larger than Bitterblack Isle from the first game’s Dark Arisen expansion.

Aside from the story, those who choose to delve into the Dark Arisen expansion of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be able to enjoy the many new dungeons Norgan will have to offer. Specifically, 12 new explorable dungeons will be added to the game as part of the expansion. Kinoshita also mentioned the team is considering adding a “Hard Mode.” Exactly what that may entail is unknown, but many Dragon’s Dogma 2 players have been asking for a more difficult mode in a game that’s already intentionally designed to be challenging to get the hang of.

screenshot: capcom

Dark Arisen will also bring some improvements to Dragon’s Dogma 2. Like the first game’s expansion, it’ll introduce a new set of enemy types for players to battle in Norgan, but it’ll also tweak the rate of enemy encounters. One of the common complaints about Dragon’s Dogma 2 was that players were being relentlessly swarmed by enemies with little respite when traveling from point A to B. Now, players should feel a bit of a relief when traveling across Norgan and the base game’s world.

With Dark Arisen arriving in October, Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans won’t have long to wait to dive back into Capcom’s fantasy RPG. Hopefully it’ll live up to the level of quality Capcom fans have been enjoying from the publisher throughout 2026 so far.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.