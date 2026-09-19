Dragon’s Dogma 2 Will Be First Switch 2 Game to Use Major Performance Feature

Capcom has revealed that Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will use AMD FSR frame generation on Nintendo Switch 2. It will be the first Switch 2 game to launch with the major performance feature.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Uses FSR Frame Generation on Switch 2

Screenshot: Capcom

During an interview at Tokyo Game Show 2026, producer Naoto Oyama revealed that Capcom will use FSR frame-generation technology for the Switch 2 version of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

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The game itself will still run at a base of 30 FPS. However, frame generation creates an additional image between two traditionally rendered frames, effectively doubling the visible output and delivering what Capcom describes as an experience comparable to 60 FPS. This is pretty major news for fans of the Switch 2 portable mode.

It is important to clarify that this does not mean Dragon’s Dogma 2 is running natively at 60 FPS. The gameplay and input response are still built around a 30 FPS base, with the extra frames being generated afterward to make movement appear smoother.

Screenshot: Capcom

Capcom has reportedly made additional adjustments to reduce the input latency normally associated with frame generation. According to Oyama, the delay should not be particularly noticeable during normal gameplay.

Players Can Turn Frame Generation Off in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Screenshot: Capcom

Frame generation will be completely optional in the final Switch 2 version. Players who prioritize smoother visuals can leave the feature enabled, while anyone bothered by its potential drawbacks can turn it off.

Capcom acknowledged that generated frames may occasionally produce visual artifacts, including slight ghosting around moving effects or UI elements. However, the developer says these problems should be uncommon during regular gameplay.

Giving players the option to disable the feature is a great decision, especially since some people are more sensitive to image artifacts and input latency than others. Although based on impressions at Tokyo Game Show so far, the feature seems to be working extremely well.

More Switch 2 games will use FSR Frame-Generation

Screenshot: Shift Up

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will be the first Switch 2 game to launch with AMD FSR frame generation when it arrives on October 9. However, it’s not the only title to recently announce it will be implementing the groundbreaking performance feature.

Stellar Blade Switch 2 edition has also been confirmed to use FSR 3.1 frame interpolation on Switch 2, but that port will not be released until November 5. Other Switch 2 games already use technology such as FSR upscaling and Nvidia DLSS, but those features reconstruct image resolution instead of generating entirely new frames.

If Capcom’s implementation works well, Dragon’s Dogma 2 could provide an early look at how developers can bring more demanding games to Nintendo’s hybrid console. It may not be a native 60 FPS experience, but getting a game as technically demanding as Dragon’s Dogma 2 to look that smooth on Switch 2 is still pretty impressive.