Drake Addresses Fake Abs Allegations, Responds to Rick Ross Giving Him the Nickname ‘BBL Drizzy’

Drake has had a tumultuous year, from losing a rap beef with Kendrick to filing numerous lawsuits and, more recently, facing allegations of photoshopping his abs and undergoing a BBL procedure.

Now, he’s addressing the physique claims in an interview with Bobbi Althoff for the debut episode of her new podcast, Not This Again. During their conversation, Althoff went right in, telling Drake that she thinks he “got a procedure done,” seemingly implying that he underwent an ab sculpture, which was rumored after he posted a shirtless photo online back in June.

“Did you do that?” Althoff directly asked, to which Drake responded, “No.” He then went on to explain the situation, implying he might have used the Facetune app to filter the image. “I think it was just like I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic,” he said. “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that. You saw them.”

Drake then kinda threw Althoff under the bus a little, spilling the tea that she “asked to see” his abs “the other day.” She shrugged it off as happening “during an interview,” to which Drake responded by laughing and saying, “This is our first interview. I don’t know what she’s talking about. She asked me to see my abs, and I showed them to her.”

Backed into a corner, Althoff confessed, “The first thing I did when I got off the plane was like, ‘Can I see your abs?’ And then you were like, ‘Sure.’ And that was it, and I was like, ‘Wow, you’re so hot.’” Drake replied, “You were like, ‘They look good, they just don’t look like that pic.’”

“That’s exactly what happened,” Althoff quipped. “He’s so smart.”

In addition to speaking about his photoshopped abs, Drake also addressed the rumors that he got a Brazilian butt lift procedure, which was first speculated after Rick Ross called him BBL Drizzy during the Kendrick beef, and Metro Boomin released a track titled after the nickname.,

“They call me BBL Drizzy, so that’s true,” Drake said. “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?” Althoff replied that she “didn’t look” at his butt when he walked in.