Drake Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef on New PartyNextDoor Collab Album

Months after beefing with Kendrick Lamar in what is sure to go down as one of the biggest rap feuds of all time, Drake is back with a new album.

The project is called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and it’s a collab with PartyNextDoor, one of the few peers in his industry that stood by him while Kendrick metaphorically buried the Toronto-born singer/rapper.

Videos by VICE

While he ultimately seemed to bow out after Kendrick’s song “Not Like Us” began soaring in popularity—and would ultimately go on to be one of the biggest songs of 2024, winning five Grammys and being performed at the Super Bowl—Hot New Hip-Hop points out that Drake is now apparently addressing the beef in his new music.

For example, in the song “GIMME A HUG,” he raps: “Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience,” later adding, “You Neo in the Matrix, these n***s just Nemo in the ocean/Small fish, making kids feel emotion/Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken.”

Drake Talks Kendrick Lamar Beef on New Album

Drake later goes on to turn his ire toward anyone championing his downfall, saying, “Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin’ ’round like a dignitary/Funny how it’s only bitch n***s that are waiting on the boy’s obituary/’Cause if I die, it’s these n**s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the fuck are they gon’ do with it?” he raps.

Not content to leave it there, he uses the second verse to reject the idea of rap beef altogether. “They be droppin’ shit, but we be droppin’ harder shit (Droppin’ harder shit),” he raps, then added, “Fuck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit.”

It’s a little petulant to lose a rap beef and then entirely dismiss the whole concept, but what did we expect from a guy who literally filed multiple lawsuits stemming from the same rap beef?