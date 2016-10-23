Drake Announces New Project, ‘More Life,’ for December

Drake, a man who inspires President Barack Obama to dance​, is turning 30 at midnight tonight and, to celebrate, he’s currently the special guest on OVO Sound Radio. At the top of the show at 6 PM, he announced that he’ll be releasing a new project, entitled More Life, in December. He also promised that new music will come tonight. The artwork for More Life, which you can see below, is excellent.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT ​

He described the project as “the soundtrack to your life” rather than a mixtape or an album. We’ll update this piece with new music as we hear it.

UPDATE: Drake dropped four new tracks tonight. You can listen to them all here​.



