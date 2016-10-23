Drake Announces New Project, ‘More Life,’ for December

Drake, a man who inspires President Barack Obama to dance, is turning 30 at midnight tonight and, to celebrate, he’s currently the special guest on OVO Sound Radio. At the top of the show at 6 PM, he announced that he’ll be releasing a new project, entitled More Life, in December. He also promised that new music will come tonight. The artwork for More Life, which you can see below, is excellent.
He described the project as “the soundtrack to your life” rather than a mixtape or an album. We’ll update this piece with new music as we hear it.
Videos by VICE
UPDATE: Drake dropped four new tracks tonight. You can listen to them all here.
