Drake, Ayesha Curry and Steph Hit up an In-N-Out After Warriors Demolish Suns

If winning makes you hungry, 25-1 must make you ravenous. Well, to celebrate the occasion of the Warriors’ latest W, Steph and Ayesha Curry brought Drake with them to hit up an In-N-Out burger last night, blowing the minds of casual burger snackers everywhere—or at least in Alameda.

Before the game, the Warriors absolutely dismantled the Suns, beating them by 25, and boosted by a madcap 27-point third quarter by Klay Thompson. Thompson would finish up at 43 on the night. Curry? A cool 25. Enough to work up an appetite.

Videos by VICE

And, so, NBA troubadour and perennial bandwagoner (spoiler: this “Every sports team Drake has rooted for” slideshow has 15 slides, and is still growing) Drake felt it necessary to tag along for a celebration that he didn’t deserve. Forget whether or not he got a double-double animal style: the real question is what he got to drink. So thirsty.