Drake Releases Another Aggressive Diss Track at Meek Mill Called “Back to Back Freestyle”

Before we delve into it, here’s a quick re-cap.

Meek Mill fired out a series of tweets claiming Drake uses ghostwriters—which, for many, was already known information since Drake has gone on record about working with other writers. On Saturday night Drake responded with the relatively low-key “Charged Up,” a track that, for it’s lack of genuine “charged-up” sound, suggested Drake was irritated he even had to address the situation. Meek called the track “baby lotion soft” and Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex said Meek Mill would respond with his own diss track last Monday night. That never happened. Funkmaster Flex played Fetty Wap and Rihanna on repeat and Monday night came and went without a single track from Meek Mill.

Videos by VICE

Which brings us round to today, where Drizzy’s responded—again—and attempts to not just body Meek Mill, but pave a slab over his head. Overnight he dropped “Back to Back Freestyle,” and while it’s hardly near an “Ether” level response (it’s Drake, what were you expecting?!), he’s snapped. But does he succeed? Jury’s still out, but here are some choice lines:

“You gon’ make me go out of my fuckin’ way / I waited four days nigga, where y’all at?”

“I did another one, I did another one / You still ain’t did shit about the other one”

“Trigger fingers turn to twitter fingers / You getting bodied by a singing nigga”

“You love her then you gotta get a world tour / Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?”