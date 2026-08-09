Drake Barks at a Goth Woman in a Video So Bizarre You Would Think It’s AI

If you were to look at Drake’s dating history, you wouldn’t think goth women were really his type. He’s been linked to Rihanna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and so many more. But none of them have ever shown a darker, more alternative side of things. But in a new, strange, and hilarious video, Drake seems to be pursuing all the goth women of the world.

In a clip from a 20v1 dating show, the 39-year-old Toronto MC is courting a pale, dark-haired woman dressed in all black. She asks him if he’s into a little silly roleplay, which he giddily admits to liking. But he takes it to another level, suggesting that he’s into commands. “You can look me dead in my eyes— if you say do it, I would,” Drake tells the woman.

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Naturally, she wants to test how serious he is about his kinks. Then, she asks if he would bark for her. Without a second thought, he channels his inner dog and barks for her and even whimpers slightly. It is absolutely ridiculous and extremely surreal for a grizzled battle rapper to bark for the world to see. Clearly, I’m not alone in that regard.

The Internet Reacts to Drake Barking for a Goth Woman

Most people on the internet scoffed at the fact that someone at 40 would do something like that. “Still gooned out while approaching 40,” one person wrote. “Meanwhile most rappers his age have families.” In between all the backlash though, one person found it to be “the most relatable thing he’s done all year, we all do this.”

For what it’s worth, Drake is nothing if not consistent here. Back in September 2025, he admitted to having a crush on WWE superstar Rhea Ripley, who is also known for her darker, goth aesthetic. Additionally, he admitted that the difference in how they present themselves is what makes it work even more.

“She’s a wrestler, she’s like my muse,” Drake told Bobbi Althoff at the time. “But she’s… I’m the opposite of everything that she likes.”

There’s no telling when he’ll ever settle down with the right woman. But back in 2010, he teased that once he eventually did, he might retire from hip-hop altogether. “I think that when I find that person and when it’s established that we’re going to enter a serious relationship, I don’t even know if I will still be making rap music. I don’t know how long I necessarily want to make rap music for,” he told i-D Magazine.

(Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)