Every Single Goddamn Song on Drake’s New Album Is on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

If you somehow haven’t been paying any attention to human existence during the past few weeks, Drake surprised us all a few days before Valentine’s Day with a project called If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Since, you’ve probably found yourself running through various situations with your woes—and apparently, so has the rest of the universe. Billboard reported last night that Drake currently holds 42 percent of the 50-position Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with 21 songs either by or featuring Drizzy. 42 percent! All 17 tracks from If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, with “Energy” leading the pack at number nine, found themselves on the chart. It’s also worth noting that of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart (March 7), 14 are either by or featuring Drake. For the mathematically-challenged, that’s 14 percent.

Here’s the full list of the Drake tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. You know how that shit go, I guess?

No. 4 – “Only,” Nicki Minaj, featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown

No. 5 – “Truffle Butter,” Nicki Minaj, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

No. 9 – “Energy”

No. 16 – “Tuesday,” ILoveMakonnen, featuring Drake

No. 17 – “Legend”

No. 19 – “10 Bands”

No. 22 – “Blessings,” Big Sean, featuring Drake

No. 23 – “Know Yourself” (Debut)

No. 26 – “No Tellin’”

No. 27 – “Preach,” featuring PartyNextDoor

No. 28 – “6 God” (Debut)

No. 29 – “Used To,” featuring Lil Wayne

No. 32 – “Now & Forever”

No. 34 – “6 Man”

No. 38 – “Jungle”

No. 39 – “Star67” (Debut)

No. 40 – “Madonna” (Debut)

No. 42 – “Company” Featuring Travis Scott” (Debut)

No. 43 – “Wednesday Night Interlude” featuring PartyNextDoor (Debut)

No. 45 – “6PM In New York”

No. 49 – “You & The 6” (Debut)