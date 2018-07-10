Drake Has Broken Another One of The Beatles’ Records

Streaming king Drake has beaten The Beatles’ record for the most songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten at any given time. In the latest chart––the first since the release of Scorpion, Drake’s new album––a whopping seven Drake tracks make appearances in the chart’s top ten.

At the top of the chart, “Nice For What” returns to number one, while “Nonstop”, “God’s Plan”, “In My Feelings”, “I’m Upset”, “Emotionless” and “Don’t Matter To Me” populate the rest of the chart. Of those tracks, “Nonstop”, “In My Feelings”, “Emotionless”, and “Don’t Matter To Me” are making their debuts.

This is cool and all, but let’s be real here: Without Spotify’s bonkers Drake-mania over the last week, there’s probably no way Drake would have all these top-10 singles. Of course, by the same token, you could say that there was less competition back when the Beatles were making music, and that without radio pluggers and label influence shaping the charts, they wouldn’t have their top tens. I guess the real winner here is industry corruption!

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.