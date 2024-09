Drake! Please! Earlier on tonight’s edition of OVO Sound Radio, we got new tracks from Drake including a brand new joint with Gucci Mane, and the long-awaited remix of “One Dance” from Justin Bieber. But of course, wasn’t enough for Drake, because he followed those up with a brand new freestyle. It’s pretty sweet, Drake’s rhymes are on point and the track bumps hard. Will it be the last new song from tonight? Time will tell.