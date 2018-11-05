Drake Fans Are Dragging This Vancouver Casino

After some sort of incident in Vancouver this weekend, the most streamed artist in the world accused a casino of racially profiling him.

Drake, who was on Canada’s west coast for two back-to-back shows, blasted Parq Vancouver’s casino on Friday on Instagram. Drake’s post was concise—while it called out the luxury casino directly it didn’t offer many details.

“Parq Casino is the worst run business I have ever witnessed … profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for,” it reads.

Though the Instagram story only appeared for 24 hours, the message has since spread far and wide on the Internet.

The casino was immediately slammed by angry Drake fans who did the only thing they could do at that moment—get extremely mad online. The fans made their way to Yelp, Facebook, and other sites in which you can write reviews or vote down a place’s reputation. On Yelp, the casino currently sits at a two out of five. The review site has since disabled their features for Parq. Lots of the angry posts are still up.

“Profiling the 6God, you’re done for,” reads one. “Shoulda let the man gamble.”

“Man ya’ll suck big ass donkey balls, I got a room here and the bathroom was covered in piss and the toilet had blood on it as if some girl had a bloody vaginal belch on it and to top it off the whole week i was there nobody won any $$, y’all sad AF and as for own choke on a bag of bby diccs,” reads a rather creative one.

The casino fared no better on Google reviews and other review sites—Parq Vancouver’s comment section on Facebook is a damn war zone and their mentions on Twitter a disaster.

Parq Vancouver responded to Drake in a series of statements referring to Drake as “the customer.” In the first, Parq said they “are required to adhere to strict regulations with respect to gaming in British Columbia” and are investigating the matter. The second was from casino president Joe Brunini, which started off with saying “you may be aware of a situation at our casino last night.” Brunini then apologized “for the experience our customer had.”

“We categorically stand against racism of any kind,” reads another portion of Brunini statement. “We are committed to providing a safe, secure and enjoyable experience for all.”

In his statement, Brunini reiterated his company is “operating in one of the most complex, highly regulated industries.” He said his team is working to make sure “new regulations are better understood by all guests.”

As first reported in the Globe and Mail, Brunini is most likely referring to a change in BC gambling law implemented in early 2018. This new regulation, as explained in a statement in January, required “Service Providers to gather detailed information on the source of player funds for all transactions of $10,000 or more.”



The third and (so far) final statement, which was released Sunday night, simply says the casino’s Instagram is now down.

After seeing what Drake fans did to the casino on every possible social networking platform, well, their Instagram being down might be for the best.

