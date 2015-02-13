Drake Forced to Watch Kanye West’s NYC Concert Like the Rest of Us Normal People

Are you a normal person? Are you Drake? Well, today is a special day, because it’s a day in which it doesn’t matter if you’re a normal person or Drake. Last night, Kanye West performed in the middle of Manhattan, directly in front of the Flatiron district. I was there, and it was obviously awesome, but after the show, I was told by a friend that Drake was standing about 15 feet behind me wearing a red jacket while not performing on stage with the bazillion other rappers who made it out. Turns out, the reason might be because the NYPD decided to view Drake as a normal person, and not let him get to the front, which is captured in the above video. He doesn’t call himself “the media” like when he was rejected trying to go into the locker room of the NBA Finals a couple years ago, but it’s always pretty cool to learn that, hey, rappers, they’re just like us!

In the meantime, be sure to cop Drake’s new project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

