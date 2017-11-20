Drake Gets Over Himself and Shows Support for Meek Mill

Much of the rap world has spoken out in protest of Meek Mill’s prison sentence after he was found guilty of violating his probation by a Philadelphia judge this month. Adding his name to that list is Drake, shockingly, who seemed to support the growing #FreeMeek movement during a show in Melbourne, Australia.

Drake says "Free Meek Mill" after shouting out a fan who brought a sign to the show. #bmwt #boymeetsworldtour pic.twitter.com/onDEXW0WER — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 19, 2017

If you can pull your mind back to 2015, you’ll recall that Meek’s accusations of Drake having a ghostwriter kickstarted a beef between the two that saw the latter harness memes and his massive fanbase to essentially tease Meek into oblivion, even though Meek kept making stronger music during and afterwards. Now, Drake was definitely just reading off the signs that fans brought, so maybe he hasn’t truly made up with his ex-rival. But even the act of him acknowledging Meek’s tough situation isn’t just a resolution for a beef that got very personally ugly at points; it’s also a sign that Drake is moving past the mental roadblock the conflict created. As he told DJ Semtex earlier this year:

Videos by VICE

I respect revenge when it’s warranted. It’s not something I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me—maybe not as much as it did on [Meek]—but you always gotta hear about it… and just seeing people get so riled up on negativity, it doesn’t feel great… It was just embarrassing to witness, you know?

It’s overall been a good few days for Drake seeing reason, which could be surprising to some given his on-record character as something of a petty self-obsessive. Regardless, this temporary dropping of a long-standing grudge is welcome. Even this beef isn’t big enough to overshadow the continuing fight against injustices.

Phil is on Twitter.

