Drake Goes Pop-Country With a Surprise Remix of This Record-Breaking No. 1 Hit by Ella Langley

In a recent viral video, Drake gave fans a sneak preview of an upcoming “Choosin’ Texas” remix, originally released by Ella Langley. This occurred during a DJ set at a Toronto club on the evening of August 30, 2026. For his hometown crowd, he played a quick clip of the new unreleased remix. The remix release date has yet to be revealed, with little to no information available at this point.

The rapper’s interest in the country singer first broke a week earlier, on August 22. Drake was spotted in the crowd at Langley’s concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, on her Dandelion Arena Tour. The Canadian rapper was seen singing and dancing along, and the moment was shown on the big screen for the crowd to see. After the concert, Drake went backstage to meet the chart-topping country star, and a photo of the meeting was uploaded shortly after. Thus, this upcoming remix comes as no surprise and is sure to garner significant attention upon release.

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This news comes as Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” enters its 20th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With this, the song becomes the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart among non-holiday songs. Though artists like Doja Cat are unaware of Langley’s success, Drake is surely familiar with the singer, and he’s not the only one.

In another recent viral video, DJ Pauly D posted his own remix of the track as a packed crowd went wild. DJ Pauly D is best known as an original cast member of the MTV show Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012.

Drake teases his verse on a remix of ‘Choosin’ Texas’ by Ella Langley. pic.twitter.com/uwD3WYxV0W — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2026

Drake and Ella Langley remain in the top ten on the Billboard 200

Both Langley and Drake have dominated the Billboard 200 in 2026. Langley’s Dandelion, released on April 10, debuted at No. 1 and has spent 19 weeks in the top ten. Drake’s ninth studio album, ICEMAN, also debuted at No. 1 on May 15. On that day, the rapper surprisingly released three albums, two alongside ICEMAN. Maid of Honour and Habibti were also released. Drake made history when these albums debuted in the top three positions on the Billboard 200.

Langley’s Dandelion is currently at No. 5 on the chart, while Drake’s ICEMAN sits at No. 9. Given both artists’ massive success in 2026, this new remix of “Choosin’ Texas’” is sure to be a high-charting remix.

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