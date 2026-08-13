Drake Has Apparently Been Down Bad for Goth Girls Since His ‘Degrassi’ Days—and He’s Got the Receipts

Drake got hit with the goth girl allegations after his date with Pinkchyu. However, the Toronto rapper has receipts to prove he’s been down bad for them since his Degrassi days.

In early August 2026, Drake made a 20v1 stream appearance as part of Stake’s ninth anniversary celebration. During the event, Pinkchyu—a content creator and cosplayer—won the game show. As part of her winnings, Drake promised he’d buy her mom a new house.

Videos by VICE

At one point, Pinkchyu got Drake to bark for her, which led to a lot of chatter online. Some of the conjecture implied that this was Drake’s goth girl awakening, but that’s not true. In an X/Twitter post you can see below, Drake proved he’s long been aware of the goth baddies.

Drake posts an old photo of him with a goth girl via IG 😭



"This sh*t not new" pic.twitter.com/mqR9OziWts — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 13, 2026

“This s**t not new,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a screenshot of him on DFegrassi as a teenager, standing next to an actress who was all gothed out.

Interestingly, in a previous interview with Bobbi Althoff, Drake yet again proved his fascination for goth girls. “I don’t know if the world is ready to accept what I feel is my dream – what is my, like partner,” he said. “Because I feel like it’s some, like, tweaked-out goth, tatted all over.”

Look, you can say a lot of things about Drake, but you can’t say he’s lying about simping for goth girls.

Drake really is buying a house for Pinkchyu’s mom

As for that promise to buy Pinkchyu’s mom a house, the content creator told TMZ he was dead serious. “I think she’s just really grateful,” she told the outlet. “I do [OnlyFans] and a lot of the money I have I do take care of my family, like, help my sisters. I’m half Mexican, so we’re all really, really close, and so obviously she’s like over the moon.”

Pinkchyu was also asked if she and Drake hooked up. “No, no, no. We just had a lot of conversations,” she said. The OF creator added that she and Drake are “complete opposites,” but that was “wonderfully kind.” His generosity made her “really happy,” she added.

Notably, adult film actress Lily Phillips—who also participated in the 20v1—echoed Pinkchyu’s sentiments. “I’ve never met a nicer celebrity. He is so down to earth, so goofy, so silly, so funny,” she told The Tab. “He is the same with everyone, whether you’ve got a million followers like me or you’ve got zilch.”

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images