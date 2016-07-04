Drake Has Now Usurped Eminem Which Means He’s Objectively The Better Rapper



Views is, apparently, unstoppable. Drake must be smiling a toothy grin right now knowing his prematurely dubbed “classic” album has been number one for nine weeks now, according to Billboard. Drizzy edges out Eminem’s Marshall Mathers (lololololol) to claim the number one spot by a hip hop artist. He still sits behind Vanilla Ice’s To the Extreme (16 weeks on Billboard) and MC Hammer’s Please Don’t Hurt’ Em (21 weeks on Billboard.)



The bulk of Drizzy’s units come from streaming with about 67,000 of 111,000 units by the week end of June 30. **airhorn** If we know Drake at all, he isn’t going to let some hammer pants or…Vanilla Ice being Vanilla Ice stand in his way. The Boy is reaching for the top! The only other man in recent years to go past nine weeks at number one was Usher with the inimitable

Confessions. Anyway, remember when we wrote about Drake but didn’t want to write about Drake? Now we’re writing about Drake, again.

