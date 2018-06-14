Drake Drops “I’m Upset” Video, Announces ‘Scorpion’ Release Date

If you don’t recall, Drake was recently eviscerated by PUSHA-T’s diss track “The Story of Adidon“, and its highly controversial cover art. I’ll be honest with you: I thought Drake’s career was over. Done. Murdered in cold blood. But, against all odds, Drake has decided to continue the album cycle for his upcoming record Scorpion! Today he’s released a video for Scorpion single “I’m Upset”, which features a Degrassi reunion. Cute! Way to try and make us forget those immortal words “you are hiding a child“. It almost worked! Watch “I’m Upset” below:

Drake also announced that Scorpion, the follow up to last year’s More Life, will be released on June 29th. Scorpion will also feature the previously released “Nice For What“, which still fucking goes. Listen to that song here.



