Drake Brings “In My Feelings” to New Orleans For a Mass #InMyFeelings Challenge

When Drake released Scorpion in June, the world wondered how he’d recover from PUSHA-T’s allegation that he was hiding a child. But, Drake is the master distractor as he’d already proven when he reunited the cast of Degrassi for “I’m Upset.” It turns out “In My Feelings” was all he had to do to make the memes go away. Following the lead of “Nice for What,” the Toronto rapper enlisted New Orleans bounce sound to carry the track, sampling Magnolia Shorty’s “Smoking Gun.” With a feature from City Girls, Miami’s scheming duo, and a viral dance led by Shiggy on Instagram, “In My Feelings” was able to give everyone the amnesia Drake was hoping for. Today, we finally get to see Karena Evans-directed visual, which prominently features Shiggy. Big Freedia also makes a cameo, after being conspicuously absent from the “Nice For What” video.

For “In My Feelings,” Evans, who also directed “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What,” takes us to the heart of New Orlean’s bounce scene. Only half of City Girls is present though, as Yung Miami dons a jacket with airbrushed portrait of JT on it, who is currently serving time in prison for federal fraud charges. The Cosby Show’s Phylicia Rashad also makes a cameo, a full circle moment for Drake who name-dropped her Huxtable character on “Only” years ago.

Kristin Corry is still screaming Free JT.


