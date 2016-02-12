Drake Finally Makes It, Is Given Key to Toronto



Photo by the author

The 6ix God himself, Mr. Aubrey Drake Graham, is going to be getting Toronto’s highest honor—the key to the city—according to Mayor John Tory.

Drake—the rapper who has inarguably become the international face of Toronto—was announced as the newest recipient of the honor on Thursday via an essay posted to Tory’s Twitter account.

“I was lucky recently to spend time with a man who is well known in our city and around the world,” Tory wrote. “I knew his name, I knew his face, and I knew his music. And we wanted the chance to get to know one another, and talk about the city we love.”

“This is a man who could live anywhere, but calls Toronto home. He wants us to be proud of him. And we are. I am.”

According to the mayor’s director of communications, Amanda Galbraith, talks to award the key to Drake had been ongoing for some time, and the two finally met on February 3 to finalize the deal.

John Tory meets Drake. Photo via City of Toronto

The key will be given to the rapper just prior to tomorrow’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, at center court, at 6 PM. Galbraith could not comment on whether the timing—6 PM in the 6ix—had any significance, nor could she confirm whether Drake would be performing.

The announcement comes on the heels of Drake’s most recent release, “Summer Sixteen,” the first single to his much anticipated Views From The 6 album. In the song, Drake references the possibility of being given the key to the city, adding that he might end up just giving it to his long-time mentor and friend Lil’ Wayne.

“I might get a key to the city and give it to Wayne / Or give it to one of the young boys to carry the wave.”



In case the honor inflates Drake’s head to the point it matches his swole biceps, we have to inform him that the last musical act to earn the key was Nickelback.

