Drake, Jose Bautista to Coach Team Canada at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 6 God and Raptors global ambassador Drake will be patrolling the sidelines to kick off All-Star Weekend in Toronto next month after being named the Canadian coach for the celebrity game. He’ll get some assistance from two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista.

The star-studded Canadian team features Drew and Jonathan Scott from the show Property Brothers, as well as Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and tennis star Milos Raonic. The Canadian team will get a boost with the addition of American Tracy McGrady, even though the new format is Canada versus the United States. McGrady was drafted by the Raptors in 1997 and played three seasons with the team, which was apparently good enough for his inclusion. Toronto-born Rick Fox will give the Canadian team another former hoops player.

Four-time celebrity All-Star Game MVP Kevin Hart will coach the American squad, which features actor Anthony Anderson as well Nick Cannon and former NBAers Chauncey Billups and Muggsy Bogues, both of whom are former Raptors players. The game will be played at Toronto’s Ricoh Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 PM.

The best news to come out of this for the Canadian team is that Drake is coaching and not, well, playing.