Drake Jumps on BlocBoy JB’s New Song, “Look Alive”

Rising 21-year-old Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB—who recorded his latest project, Who Am I 3, in his closet—has teamed up with basketball enthusiast Drake for a new single. “Look Alive,” released this morning, is a remix of BlocBoy’s own “Rover,” and it comes with a shiny new video. The song itself is pretty straightforward, with Drake in a sluggish mood, feeling wronged: “Pushed me to the edge, so it really ain’t my mothafuckin’ fault, man / I’m not to blame, man / The fucking industry is cutthroat / I’m not the same, man.” It’s a win for BlocBoy; his verses don’t set the world alight here, but he changes his flow up often enough to keep things interesting, and he’s charged-up in the video in a way that’s sort of captivating.

